× Suspected inmate suicide under investigation in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say an inmate has died in an apparent suicide at the jail in downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Jackson County officials said in a statement that the inmate was found unresponsive before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at the county’s detention center and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the jail in downtown Kansas City, assisted by the Department of Corrections.

Department of Corrections Director Diana Turner said in a statement that what happened was “heartbreaking.” She says an internal investigation is underway.

Officials haven’t released the inmate’s name.