ST. LOUIS - It was a picture-perfect last weekend for The Great Forest Park Balloon Race. 2017 winner Tom Caton from House Springs piloted the Maryville University Time Traveler Balloon and finished 3rd place this year.

Caton was only 16-hundred feet from the targeted landing spot. He discusses how long he has been piloting hot air balloons about how he plans and strategizes a successful launched.