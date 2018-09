Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The school year is in full swing and if you've noticed your child is struggling and wonder if they may have a learning disability there is a place to turn for help.

Pam Kortum is the CEO of the Learning Disabilities Association of St. Louis and joins Fox 2 this morning with more about what they do and how you can attend a fundraiser for the entire family coming up at Grant's Farm.