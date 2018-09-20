Walk to End Alzheimer’s October 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that causes memory, thinking and behavioral issues. It also robs victims of their brain capabilities.

Families go through heartache caring for loved ones who may not remember who they are.

The Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

FOX 2 is proud sponsors of this year's St. Louis event.

St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer`s

Sunday, October 28 | Enterprise Center

Registration opens at 1 p.m. Ceremony: 2 p.m. Walk: 2:30 p.m.

To learn more visit: alz.org/walk