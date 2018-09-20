× Woman arrested in deadly stabbing in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say a woman has been arrested in a deadly stabbing in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say the stabbing happened Wednesday night during a fight. The victim was a woman in her 30s. She was found in the front yard of a home and taken to a hospital, where she has later died. Police haven’t released her name.

Police say it appears that the victim and suspect knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.