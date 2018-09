Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An unidentified woman is in the hospital after being shot overnight in north St. Louis.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday the woman was shot in the stomach along north Kingshighway Boulevard and Bircher Boulevard.

According to authorities, police found several shell casings in the street.

The woman was able to drive herself to the hospital to get help. No word on any suspects or a motive.