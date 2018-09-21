× After crime increase, Washington University offers free uber rides to keep students safe

ST. LOUIS – A recent uptick in crime has Washington University officials taking extra steps to protect students. They are now offering free Uber rider for students from the main campus.

There have been several gun crimes around campus in the month of September. On Tuesday a man was carjacked and shot in the neck not far from campus. A few days before that on Sunday a student was carjacked when an armed suspect approached him and demanded his keys. Also, on September 12 two people were injured in a shooting at the Delmar Loop Transit Center.

According to our partner at the Post-Dispatch the university is offering free Uber rides to students who live in the Skinker- Debaliviere neighborhood and the area just south of campus. Bi-state will also add five metro buses to the shuttle service that runs from campus to several dorms and off-campus student housing facilities.

Wash U also has a free nightly shuttle service and there are extra officers around campus patrolling the area.