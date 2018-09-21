Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Millions of Americans are living with pain and are often prescribed opioids to treat it. According to the CDC, last year there were 58 opioid prescriptions written for every 100 Americans.

No one wants to live in pain—but no one should put their health at risk to be pain free. The opioid epidemic has taken thousands of lives. Many victims turning to heroin after getting hooked on prescription pain killers.

Joining the broadcast today to discuss safer alternatives for pain management is physical therapist Sarah Wenger.