Woman attempts abduction at south St. Louis County bus stop

LEMAY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are warning about an attempted abduction attempt after an 11-year-old girl was approached by a woman at her bus stop Thursday morning.

An advisory issued by police say that the girl was waiting for her bus near the intersection of West Ripa Avenue and Lark Avenue in south St. Louis County at around 7:20am. That is when a vehicle pulled up and a stranger approached the 11-year-old. The woman tried to engage the girl in a conversation. The suspect became upset when the girl did not respond.

Police say that the suspect began to yell at the girl to get into her vehicle, but the girl refused. Witnesses walking nearby appeared to notice the incident. The suspect then got back into her vehicle and drove away.

St. Louis County Police say the suspect is a woman in her 20’s with long blond hair with a pink stripe in it. She was driving a four-door white sedan.

Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.