Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Reading can open up windows to the world. Good reading skills are also essential for a promising future. The St. Louis group Biking 4 Books wants to help make sure all children get the books they need to prepare them for successful lives.

The group is hosting their Biking for Books event on Saturday, September 22. The ride is slated to begin outside of Patrick Henry Downtown Academy at 1220 N. 10th St. There is a $50 registration fee.

Barry Bryant, co-founder of Biking 4 Books, joins the show along with Rickey Whittington, president of the R. Whittington Foundation, and Anthony Gray, a civil litigation lawyer.

For more information, visit biking4books.org.