Body found in Riverview apartment investigated as homicide

ST. LOUIS, MO — Officers with the Riverview Police Department found the body of a 53-year-old man inside an apartment in the 10,000 block of Valley Drive at around 9:30am Friday. Investigators from the St. Louis County Police Department are now investigating the death as a homicide. They say the man was suffering from, “apparent physical injuries.”

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating this case. They say that the investigation remains very active at this time.

Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).