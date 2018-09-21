Book Fest St. Louis returns with award-winning actress Sally Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A great event for book lovers this weekend in St. Louis. Book Fest St. Louis is a celebration of the literary arts that will bring dozens of regional and national authors together for this one day festival in the Central West End.

Book lovers will be able to enjoy ten different panels highlighting the best of contemporary literary fiction, poetry, memoir, science fiction, young adult fiction, mystery, and history, as well as participate in family-friendly activities including book sales, literary crafts, live music and more.

Headlining the book festival is three-time Emmy Award-winning actress Sally Field will discuss her new book, “In Pieces,”

An Evening With Sally Field

Friday, September 21 7PMW

The Chase Park Plaza