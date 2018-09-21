Brooklyn police chase suspects into south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two people were taken into police custody late Friday evening following a pursuit that began near Brooklyn, Illinois and ended in a south St. Louis neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, Brooklyn police were attempting to stop a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 64. The reason for the traffic stop was not given.

The vehicle struck a police unit and a person inside the suspect vehicle fired shots.

The pursuit went into the City of St. Louis and concluded with the suspect vehicle crashing at Tower Grove and Chouteau avenues in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.