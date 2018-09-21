Chesterfield Police search for Walmart theft suspects

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who burglarized a local Walmart. The suspects allegedly stole several items from the automotive area of a Walmart located at 100 THF Blvd. during the early morning hours on Thursday, September 20.

The Chesterfield Police are using various shots from security footage to help identify the suspects.

The two men allegedly loaded the stolen items into a U-Haul truck.

If you have any information please call 636-537-3000.