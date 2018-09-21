Dierbergs hosts job fair amid Shop ‘n Save shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Timing is everything for hundreds of Shop ‘n Save employees across the St. Louis area who received layoff notices earlier this week as the Dierbergs grocery chain held a job fair.

Citing the impending change in the St. Louis grocery market, Dierbergs opened its mega-hiring event at the DoubleTree Hotel in Chesterfield for about 220 full and part-time jobs, particularly in the fresh deli, meat, and produce departments.

“We're hoping to hire great experienced grocery associates and also those who have a passion and interest in joining the grocery store industry,” said Erica Campbell, Dierbergs talent acquisition manager.

Brandon Meier has such experience, having worked for 27 years for Shop ‘n Save; most recently at the Shop ‘n Save in Dardenne Prairie. Schnucks is taking over that store but Meier’s not certain Schnucks will have a job for him.

“The problem I'm having is I'm a dairy frozen manager for Shop ‘n Save and they don't have those. They just have something called center store manager,” Meier said. “So I'm kind of a little bit worried that there is no position they can offer me comparable.”

Schnucks is buying 19 Shop ‘n Save stores and announced that all union employees would retain their current rate of pay, hours, and comparable job position, but more than a dozen other Shop ‘n Save stores in St. Louis and central Illinois don't have a buyer yet. And 900 employees at those stores have been given layoff notices.

“I would imagine that those experienced folks are looking for a hometown grocery company looking for a stable organization we've been around since 1854 and we're hiring,” Campbell said.

Anyone who couldn’t it make it to the Dierbergs job fair is encouraged to visit Dierbergs.com and fill out an application.