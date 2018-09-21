Endangered person advisory issued for missing mother, daughter

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Friday for a missing 34-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter.

According to police, Tiana Spears and her daughter, Trixie, were last seen September 18. Tiana picked up her daughter from daycare around 3:45 p.m. that day. Her family said hasn’t been in contact with them ever since then, which is unusual for her.

However, Tiana had been in contact with a friend via social media and text messaging until about 11:20 p.m. on September 20. In messages sent to this friend, police said Tiana made a number of statements indicating a desire to harm herself.

Police have a concern about the safety and well-being of both Tiana and Trixie Spears.

Tiana was described as an African-America woman, 5’4″ tall, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Trixie Spears was described as an African-American girl, 2′ tall, approximately 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.