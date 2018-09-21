× Eric Church to play two nights at Enterprise Center in January

ST. LOUIS — Eric Church will play two nights at the Enterprise Center on January 25 and 26 in 2019 as a part of his “Double Down” tour in which he will play two nights in 19 different cities. The tour is set to coincide the release of the American songwriter cover artist’s new album, “Desperate Man,” which is slated to be released October 5.

Fans interested in having priority access tickets can register for verification on Friday, September 21.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public October 5.