High school's 'Red Out' tribute for student killed in crash goes viral

O’FALLON, Mo.- When Fort Zumwalt North School District heard about the loss of a Warrenton High student, they decided to take action by starting “Red Out” day.

“Red Out” day is a way for students to send their love to Warrenton by wearing one of their school colors for a day. Fort Zumwalt faculty and students were amazed by the turn out. This video was shared last night and has already received tens of thousands of views.

This event was started due to the loss of Megan Gross, Monday morning. She was the passenger in a car when they attempted to pass a tractor-trailer and they collided with a semi.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to in memory of Megan Gross to help fund the National Scoliosis Foundation.