Hispanic Festival comes to Soulard this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival begins tonight near the Soulard Market and continues through Sunday.

The Hispanic Festival will run this weekend and you can expect live Latino bands, folkloric performers, a kid’s corner with piñatas, authentic foods from Latin and South America, Hispanic crafts, margaritas and beer.

Friday evening is “Havana Nights” at the Hispanic Festival with classic cars, Cuban dancers, Cuban music, mojitos and a Gloria Estefan tribute.

The Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival is ran by the Hispanic Festival Inc. which aims to unite and bring cultural harmony to the St. Louis area throughout all walks of life.

For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page.