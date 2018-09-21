Hispanic Festival returns to Soulard this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – For years, the Hispanic Festival has been held at Kiener Plaza, then the Soldiers’ Memorial. But for the last four years, Soulard has been home for the festival.

Here you’ll find a real camel and petting zoo, plenty of authentic clothing, and some ethnic food of every variety. On Friday morning, they started the festival at 10 a.m. and began serving churros soon after. They’ll continue until 10 p.m.

Fans tried their luck on the mechanical bull. And singers and dancers gave demonstrations and entertained St. Louisans who gathered.