Mother shot, wounded while shielding sons at bus shelter

ST. LOUIS — Authorities say two men have been charged with shooting a woman in the leg as she used her body to shield her two young children at a St. Louis bus shelter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the 23-year-old woman was protecting her young sons last week when she was shot at the Delmar MetroLink Station. Police say the target was third man near a bus bench.

Nineteen-year-old Antreion Betts and 23-year-old Antoine La’Ron Jones are charged with unlawful use of a weapon. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records. Betts was shot in the leg in the melee.

The shooting comes one month after a St. Louis County Health Department worker was slain at a bus stop near another MetroLink station.

