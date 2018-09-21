Motorist shoots woman in car that cut him off in traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Authorities say a motorist opened fire after he was cut off in traffic and wounded a woman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that the shooting happened Thursday when the victim's vehicle swerved inadvertently, cutting off the shooter's car. The shooter then fired several shots at the victim's car. The 44-year-old woman was struck in the abdomen.

Police say a man was in the car with her. They rushed to a hospital, where the woman was stable.

Police say the shooter drove away. No arrests have been made.