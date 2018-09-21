Police investigating after stranger approaches child at Lemay bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police are warning people in Lemay after a girl waiting for the school bus was approached by a woman she did not know and told her to get into the woman's car.

The girl's family said it happened on the morning of Wednesday, September 19 near the intersection of West Ripa and Lark avenues.

According to police, a car pulled up near the 11-year-old girl and a woman she did not know got out. The woman tried to talk to the girl, but the girl ignored her.

Police said the woman became upset and yelled at the girl to get into her car, but the girl refused. The woman got back into her car when other people approached the bus stop.

The woman was described as Caucasian and having long blonde hair with a pink streak in her hair. She is believed to be in her 20s and was wearing flip-flop sandals at the time.

Police said the woman was driving a white four-door sedan.

Neighbors said it’s a busy area with a lot of kids. The bus stop is located just a block away from Hancock High School and Hancock Place Middle School.

St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

The department is asking people to talk to their children about how to react if approached by a potential abductor and to report suspicious people and activity.