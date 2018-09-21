× Police looking for ‘nail gun’ thief who hit local Home Depot

AFFTON, Mo. – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing nail guns from several local Menards stores in August.

Now the St. Louis County Police Affton Southwest Precinct believe he’s also targeting area Home Depot stores. He was last seen at the Home Depot in Richmond Heights on Friday, September 14, wearing a button-up and denim jeans.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are urged to contact Officer Langan at RLangan@stlouisco.com or Officer James of Richmond Hts. Police Dept. at rjames@richmondheights.org.