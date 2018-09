Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. — If you enjoy kicking back to some great blues and biting into some juicy barbecue then next weekend has got the event just for you. It's the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival in Columbia, Mo.

Richard King with Thumper Entertainment is here to talk about what's in store this year.

The festival is set to run Sept. 28-30 at Stephens Lake Park.

For more information, visit https://rootsnbluesnbbq.com.