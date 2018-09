Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One in 50 people will experience a brain aneurysm, and when left untreated, an aneurysm may rupture a very severe form of a stroke. A brain aneurysm occurs when there is a weak spot in the brain fills with blood and bulges out.

Dr. Akash Kansagra, Washington University Neurointerventional Surgeon discusses important information that could save your life.