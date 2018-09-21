Song of the Day – Evita at the Repertory Theatre

Evita, the show about the former First Lady of Argentina’s rise from poverty to power is playing at the Repertory Theatre now through September 30th and we want to send you to this unforgettable show!

The incandescent Eva Perón’s rise from poverty to power electrified the world – and made her an iconic political celebrity. Winner of seven Tony Awards, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s tour-de-force musical revels in the glamour, charisma, and controversy that defined the First Lady of Argentina. With its unforgettable anthem “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” and kaleidoscope of sights and sounds, Evita dazzles with pure passion.

