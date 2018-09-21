× St. Louis man convicted of assaulting federal officers in courthouse

ST. LOUIS – Authorities say a St. Louis man has been convicted of punching a deputy U.S. marshal in the face and assaulting two other federal officials.

The U.S. attorney’s office say 33-year-old Philandias Samuel Calvin, of St. Louis, was found guilty Thursday in the December 2017 courthouse attack.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it happened after Calvin was told warrants had been issued for his arrest for violating his supervised release in a prior federal gun and escape case.

Calvin is scheduled to be sentence in December. In May, he was sentenced to 18 more months in prison for violating his supervised release in the other cases.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com