St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests 

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 17: Police respond to demonstrators who were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 17, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the third day of protests in the city following the acquittal of Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — Some St. Louis police officers are still struggling with injuries more than a year after protesters took to the streets when a white former officer was acquitted in the death of a black suspect.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that then-Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole announced that 30 officers were injured while responding to protests over Jason Stockley’s acquittal. At least five officers were hospitalized.

Stockley was charged in 2016 with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. A judge last September found Stockley not guilty , setting off weeks of violent protests that led to hundreds of arrests.

Sgt. John McLaughlin returned to duty for the first time last week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury. The 54-year-old says he now has problems speaking and forming thoughts.