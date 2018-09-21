× St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests

ST. LOUIS — Some St. Louis police officers are still struggling with injuries more than a year after protesters took to the streets when a white former officer was acquitted in the death of a black suspect.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that then-Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole announced that 30 officers were injured while responding to protests over Jason Stockley’s acquittal. At least five officers were hospitalized.

Stockley was charged in 2016 with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. A judge last September found Stockley not guilty , setting off weeks of violent protests that led to hundreds of arrests.

Sgt. John McLaughlin returned to duty for the first time last week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury. The 54-year-old says he now has problems speaking and forming thoughts.