Teens allegedly using ride-share scooters to commit crimes

ATLANTA — Police are looking for criminals who are allegedly using ride-share scooters to commit crimes around the Midtown area of Atlanta.

Those Bird and Lime scooters seem to be everywhere, and some people are using them to break the law.

Atlanta Police have released a surveillance video screen shot of a man they believe matches the description of a suspect in a scooter snatch theft.

Police say the suspect hopped on a Lime scooter, rode up next to a man on Peachtree Street and stole his cell phone right out of his shirt pocket.

Some neighbors in Midtown are airing their frustrations over the scooter crimes on the social media app Next Door.

They say a group of teens are terrorizing Midtown.

“We knew these individuals before Bird scooters arrived here in the Downtown and Midtown,” says Atlanta Police Major Darin Schierbaum. “We’re investigating them on entering businesses where they may have been harassing individuals. We’re determining if they did commit any type of theft.”

Major Schierbaum says if they can press charges, they will.

In the meantime, he says people can protect themselves by following a few simple steps.

If you’re not using it, hide it and if you have bags keep them close.

CBS46 reached out to Lime and Bird scooters to ask if they’re taking any action to protect people.

A representative from Lime did get back with us, saying the company has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to crime.

They’re working closely with Atlanta Police.

We’ll keep you posted.