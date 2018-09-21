× Threat sends Webster Groves schools into lockdown

ST. LOUIS, MO — Webster Groves School District went on lockdown early Friday morning schools after a phoned threat. The caller claimed a student had been shot in the bathroom at Hixson Middle School. The threat was unfounded.

District Superintendent Simpson said the call did not come from inside any of the schools.

Hixson Middle School, Webster Groves High School, Steger 6th Grade center and one elementary school were all involved in the morning lockdown until it was determined everyone inside the schools were safe.