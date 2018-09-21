Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, September 22-23, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday - Sunday, September 22-23, 2018

AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals

Date: Saturday - Sunday, September 22-23 Venue: Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL

Gates open both days at 8:00am

Adult tickets: $25.00-$65.00, Kids 12 and under Free with paid adult

The world’s biggest names in professional drag racing will deliver their intense 10,000-horsepower, 330-mile-per-hour brand of action to GMP for the annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals. The stars of the show include 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force and three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown.

http://www.gatewaymsp.com/

Q in the Lou

Date: Saturday - Sunday, September 22-23 Venue: Kiener Plaza, downtown St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 11:00a-8:00p, Sunday: 11:00a-6:00p Admission: Free

The world’s most renowned pitmasters to feed you a whole lotta hog. Come grab a slab, pound some pork, and bury some brisket in your facehole while enjoying cold drinks and some killer live music. BBQ, beer, and more will be available to purchase.

https://www.qinthelou.com/

Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival

Date: Saturday - Sunday, September 22-23 Venue: Soulard Market Park, South St. Louis

Saturday: 10:00am-10:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-8:00pm Admission: Free

The festival is family friendly with a children’s pavilion and pinata breaking. There will be delicious Latin and South American foods too as well as drinks.

https://www.hispanicfestivalstl.com/event

Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday, September 22 (Also Friday) Venue: Downtown Belleville, IL|

Time: 11:00am-11:00p Admission: Free

Just as they do in Germany, the Belleville Oktoberfest opens with the traditional tapping of the "Golden Keg" on Friday. The festival is packed full of entertainment including carnival rides, a Kid’s Korner, a Poker Run on Saturday, a raffle, live music in the evenings, and plenty of food, beer, and fun for the whole family.

https://bellevilleoktoberfest.com/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball – Final weekend home games of the regular season

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 22-23 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 6:15pm Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, starting around $30.00

Vs. San Francisco Giants

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2018-09

Saint Louis FC Match

Date: Saturday, September 22 Venue: WWT Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

VS. San Antonia FC

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/2018-schedule

2018 Harvest Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 22-23 Venue: Augusta, MO

Times Vary – See website

This festival has been held for more than 100 years. There’s a 5K run/walk and the Harvest Parade and Festival. Sunday is Heritage Day and there is cellar walking tour.

https://augusta-chamber.org/event/annual-harvest-festival/

De Soto Fall Festival

Date: Saturday, September 22 Venue: Walther Park, De Soto, MO

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm

Held since 1928, this fall festival features an arts and crafts fair, a car show, a 5K run, petting zoo, dog contest, rides for all ages, inflatables, hay bail toss, food and refreshments along with the great Joachim Creek duck race. Rain date is the Sept. 23.

https://www.facebook.com/desotomochamberofcommerce/

Traditional Music Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 22-23 Venue: West City Park, Festus, MO

Time: Noon-6:00pm both days Admission: $8.00, Kids 10 and under: Free

Every September, thousands of music lovers converge on this festival that was previously held at Fort Kaskaskia State Historical Site. Crowds enjoy Bluegrass, Cajun, Irish, and Country music. A craft show is held on both and there is no shortage of food and refreshments. Bring your chairs!

https://www.cityoffestus.org/295/Traditional-Music-Festival

Renaissance Faire

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 22-23 Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm both days Admission: Adults: $16.95, Kids 5-12: $10.95|

Travel back to a 16th century French village and thrill to the exploits of jousting knights; roam the village shops; enjoy stage acts performing comedy, music and daring feats; and interact with colorful villagers, nobles, and peasants. There will be food and fun for the entire family.

http://www.stlrenfest.com/

SciFest: Rock, Fossil, Quake

Date: Saturday: September 22 Venue: St. Louis Science Center, Forest Park

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Explore the mysteries of the Earth with the help of real geologists, paleontologists, and seismologists. Take a deeper look at what’s below the surface and what we’ve learned about our planet’s past.

https://www.slsc.org/learn-kid-family-activities/scifest/

Love Never Dies

Date: Saturday - Sunday, September 22-23 Venue: The Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 2:00pm, &:30pm, Sunday: 1:00pm, 6:30pm Tickets start at $35.00

Love Never Dies is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. The year is 1907, 10 years after the Phantom’s disappearance from the Paris Opera House. Now living amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island, he has never stopped yearning for his one true love and musical protégée, Christine Daaé.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/love-never-dies

SLSO: Enigma Variations

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 22-23 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 8:00pm, Sunday: 3:00pm Tickets: $25.00-$83.00

Resident Conductor Gemma New leads Opening Weekend with the musical puzzle, Elgar’s Enigma Variations, and Grieg’s Piano Concerto. At intermission, enjoy a champagne toast to the new season.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/