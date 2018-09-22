100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis hosts Prostate Cancer Walk and health fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Prostate cancer strikes one in seven American men, an alarming statistic. September is National Prostate Health Month.

A big crowd is expected Saturday morning at Harris-Stowe State University for the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis 16th Annual Prostate Cancer Walk and Health Fair. The 5K run/walk takes center stage, as part of a full community health fair in Midtown.

The event has grown every year since its inception. Like so many of these events, you find countless inspirational stories.

Early detection saves lives, but some men fail to get that checkup. Right now, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among American men. Prostate cancer, if caught early, can be treated. That's the message organizers are looking to deliver. The organization continues to work hard to build awareness.

The 16th Annual 100 Black Men of St. Louis Community event 5K Run/walk took place at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The health fair runs until 12 p.m. at Harris-Stowe State University and is featuring a range of free health screenings for all ages, including blood pressure, cholesterol, hearing and vision tests.

What: Free health screenings, refreshments, yoga, live music

Where: Harris-Stowe State University main entrance, Laclede Avenue near Chaifetz Arena

When: Saturday, September 22; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.100blackmenstl.com/community-health-day.html.