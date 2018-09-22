52nd Annual ICS World Championship Chili Competition in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Rick Lewis, Chef and Owner of Grace Meat + Three, and Bri Toland, Vice President of ICS World Champion Chili Cook-Offs, is cooking some chili to show what can be expected at the 52nd Annual ICS World Championship Chili Competition.
This event will take place on Saturday, September 29th and Sunday, September 30th from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00p.m.
There will be at least 200 chili cooks, 100 craft beers, and 8 bands at the event.
ICS World Championship Chili Competition
Gateway Motorsports Park
700 Raceway Blvd,
Madison, IL 62060
For more information on the cook-off-visit: Chilicookoff.com
Grace Meat + Three
4270 Manchester Ave.
St Louis, Mo 63110
For more information, visit: stlgrace.com