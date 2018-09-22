× Adams Clutch Pinch Hit Lifts Cardinals over Giants 5-3

Matt Adams broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning with a two run double to put the Cardinals ahead for good in a 5-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals had built a 3-1 lead on Marcell Ozuna’s first inning RBI single and two run scoring hits by Kolten Wong. Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant last just two and two-thirds innings. He walked in a run in a three walk third inning, which he couldn’t get out if. The Cardinals bullpen fared well after that, allowing just two runs in six and a third innings. John Brebbia pitched a scoreless eighth inning to get the win (3-3). Carlos Martinez pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his fourth save of the season.

The win also helped the Cards maintain their game and a half lead over the Colorado Rockies for the final spot in the National League playoffs. The Cards have just eight games remaining in the regular season.