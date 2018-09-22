Annual prostate cancer walk calls for more men to be screened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The walk took center stage as part of a full community health day. Organizers are hoping to raise awareness.

“It started out as a tribute to those who are fighting the disease and have the disease. It expanded to other things that plague our community, like breast cancer and heart disease,” said Keithen Stallings, Vice President of 100 Black Men Metropolitan St. Louis.

“African- American men have a high risk of getting prostate cancer. This event helps bring awareness. We think it's important to educate our community about this illness,” said President Leroy Shumpert.

According to a recent national health report, 200,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year alone Prostate cancer strikes one in seven American men during his lifetime. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and doctors say early detection is key.

Organizers say there is still a need to get better testing, treatment, and care to help fight the disease.

Right now, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among American men.