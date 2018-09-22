× FOX2 recognized with Emmy Awards for news, weather coverage

ST. LOUIS, MO- Congratulations are in order for members of the FOX2/KPLR11 family!

The NATAS Mid-America Emmy Awards were handed out in a ceremony Saturday night in Kansas City, and several of our teammates were recognized.

Congrats to KTVI for their Emmy in spot news! #EmmyMidAm — NATAS Mid-America (@emmymidam) September 23, 2018

The Emmy for On-Camera Talent-Anchor-Weather goes to KTVI & KPLR's Chris Higgins! Congrats! #emmymidam — NATAS Mid-America (@emmymidam) September 23, 2018

Katie Kormann and Rob Schmitt won for Specialty Assignment Report for coverage ‘Inside The Academy’

@FOX2now @KatieKormann representing the "Big Show of Record" with her first Emmy Award! Could not be more excited for one super hard working professional and coworker! pic.twitter.com/6a4REyNUZ4 — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) September 23, 2018

KTVI's Chris Higgins takes home another Emmy for News Weathercast! Congratulations! #emmymidam — NATAS Mid-America (@emmymidam) September 23, 2018

In the Sports News Feature category, KTVI/KPLR’s Mike Colombo, Brian Ledford and Dave Sharp won an Emmy for their story on The Wreck Responders.

KTVI/KPLR Photojournalist Wade Smith won the Emmy for Best Videojournalist

Also Saturday, FOX2’s Elliott Davis was presented with the Mid-America Emmy’s Silver Circle Award, in recognition for”devoting a quarter century or more to the television industry.”

Davis praised his late mother for giving him the “ability to maneuver through a life like this,” while also praising his longtime photographer and now FOX2/KPLR Chief Photographer Larry Washington, News Director Audrey Prywitch and General Manger Spencer Koch for their support of investigative reporting.