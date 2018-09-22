FOX2 recognized with Emmy Awards for news, weather coverage
ST. LOUIS, MO- Congratulations are in order for members of the FOX2/KPLR11 family!
The NATAS Mid-America Emmy Awards were handed out in a ceremony Saturday night in Kansas City, and several of our teammates were recognized.
Katie Kormann and Rob Schmitt won for Specialty Assignment Report for coverage ‘Inside The Academy’
In the Sports News Feature category, KTVI/KPLR’s Mike Colombo, Brian Ledford and Dave Sharp won an Emmy for their story on The Wreck Responders.
KTVI/KPLR Photojournalist Wade Smith won the Emmy for Best Videojournalist
Also Saturday, FOX2’s Elliott Davis was presented with the Mid-America Emmy’s Silver Circle Award, in recognition for”devoting a quarter century or more to the television industry.”
Davis praised his late mother for giving him the “ability to maneuver through a life like this,” while also praising his longtime photographer and now FOX2/KPLR Chief Photographer Larry Washington, News Director Audrey Prywitch and General Manger Spencer Koch for their support of investigative reporting.