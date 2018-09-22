Learn about budget-friendly home decorating ideas for fall 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Zane Redfern, an interior designer and home decorating enthusiast, is at the studio Saturday morning to talk about how to decorate for the Fall season.

Zane originally came up with an idea to post decorating tips on a Youtube Channel, AtHomeWithZane, and from there he went into designing his own online store. This way people can learn how to make décor like his or they can purchase it from his store.

Zane shows us how to transition your home from your everyday décor to Fall décor by simply adding pictures on your wall with seasonal photos of the family. You can even use a seasonal related 'wax warmer' to really dress up your décor for the season without burning candles.

He is also showing us some of the new Halloween trends for décor this season.

For more information visit: www.athomewithzane.com.