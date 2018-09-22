× One-vehicle fatal accident in St. Charles County early Saturday morning

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened at approximately 4:10 a.m. Saturday morning on southbound Route C, north of Silvers Road.

The vehicle traveled off of the left side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The passenger of the vehicle was ejected. The car continued overturning and hit a pole.

The passenger ejected, 26-year-old Marie Kendrick, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.