Police recruit hospitalized after incident in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis Metropolitan Police officials say a department recruit in training was injured during an incident on the 7700 block of Alaska in South St. Louis Saturday evening.

An active scene is still unfolding in the neighborhood near Interstate 55 and the River Des Peres. An Officer in Need of Aid call went out around 6pm and Police evidence units have been on scene as well.

Police Chief John Hayden is due to brief reporters at St. Louis University Hospital about what the department is only saying is an injury to a recruit in training who was injured during a ride-along at the address on Alaska.

This is a developing story and will be updated.