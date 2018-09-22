× St. Louis land bank struggles to reduce vacant properties

St. Louis’ land bank is facing pressure from city officials and residents to reduce its inventory of vacant properties as the agency struggles with staffing and limited funding.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Land Reutilization Authority owns about 12,000 parcels, which is almost half of St. Louis’ 25,000 vacant lots and buildings. The authority sells between 500 and 550 properties a year, but it hasn’t been able to make a significant dent in the amount of land under its control.

The authority’s small staff say they’re open to new ideas to put more properties back on the tax rolls or into the hands of nonprofits.

LRA’s resources are limited, and it operatesat a near constant deficit. It’s funded primarily through its own sales and federal pass-through grants.