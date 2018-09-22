The Thread – St. Louis Welcomes the World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Ed. note: This is an encore presentation of The Thread)

Get ready St. Louis, the world is coming!!!!! It's time once again for The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, an international IndyCar race at Gateway Motorsports Park. As we celebrate the world coming to St. Louis, we're also celebrating St. Louis going to the world. Like Ted and Kelly educating and serving the children and families of Nicaragua, When The Saints bringing healing to Malawi, and For His Glory Ministries transforming lives with the Gospel in Songea, Tanzania. Buckle up Thread Heads! Let's go racing! Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.