Belleville’s most famous beagle has passed away. Uno, who was bred in Belleville, IL, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

back in 2008, the first beagle to ever win the coveted title.

After his victory he got to visit the White House and meet President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.

Uno passed away at the ranch where he lived in Austin, Texas. Uno was 13 years old.