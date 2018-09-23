Hancock & Kelley – The race to become the next Illinois governor

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Hancock and Kelly Mike Colombo filled in for John Brown as host. The discussion involved the latest on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The first segment also involved President Trump’s latest comments about Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In the second segment, the group covered the race to become the next Illinois governor. They also touched on safety for those who use public transportation in the St.Louis region.

That discussion led into the third segment where the guys broke down the results of this week’s Hancock and Kelly tad poll. The results of that survey are here.