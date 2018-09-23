Hit and run victim had just turned life around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL - The hit and run death of an East St. Louis parking lot attendant has hit one church especially hard. Kenya Randall was struck and killed while working on September 17, 2018. He had recently completed a program at the Light of Christ Church in East St. Louis. The program helps former criminals turn their lives around.

“He had so much life in him and he was on the right track,” said Pastor Barnicio Cureton. “It’s not often that people come out of situations like that and are determined not to go back.”

China Thomas worked side by side with Randall at the church. She said he also did maintenance work for the church and was very reliable. Cureton said Randall was about to become a church deacon.

“He made a complete transition turned his life around,” said Thomas.

The club where Randall worked is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Police have been looking for a dark colored SUV with front end damage. Cureton was on the scene the night his friend was killed. He held Randall’s hand as he took his final breaths. The pastor said he’s praying for the person responsible.

“I’m praying that God does not let you rest. I’m praying that God eats your conscious up,” said Cureton. “You took the choice to keep riding. You took the choice to keep going and I’m praying that God will touch your heart and that you would turn yourself in.”

Anyone with information in the case should call the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6724 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

38.624514 -90.150646