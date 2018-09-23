× Kansas City med students push for STD partner treatment

Kansas City University medical students are pushing for a partner treatment plan for sexually transmitted diseases amid rising local and national STD rates.

The Kansas City Star reports that students Mianna Armstrong and Megan McMurray are bringing attention to the legal limits of expedited partner therapy in seven states, including Kansas and Oklahoma. The students and their professor John Paulson published research this year about the treatment plan to write prescriptions for both a patient diagnosed with an STD and their sexual partners.

Missouri law explicitly allows licensed doctors to use expedited partner therapy to treat chlamydia and gonorrhea. But Kansas law doesn’t say whether doctors can prescribe drugs to patients they haven’t seen.

The American Osteopathic Association has since drafted a resolution to endorse the legalization of expedited partner therapy in all states.