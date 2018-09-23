Professional makeup artist shows tips on new Fall trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tiara Marie, a traveling professional makeup artist, is sharing some Fall makeup tips with us Sunday morning. Tiara specializes in natural makeup and promotes healthy skincare. Her goal is to show that there is beauty inside everyone.

Her work has been seen in several different ways, including the red carpet at New York Fashion Week.

Tiara will be on a reality TV show that features her life and her passion for makeup.

For more information, follow Tiara's instagram page @byyourstruly.tiara.