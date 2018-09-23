Sunday, September 23rd, the last day for “Q in the Lou”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Today is the last day for "Q in the Lou". Kiener Plaza, in downtown St. Louis, is hosting the big cook-off. Mike Johnson from St. Louis' Sugarfire Smokehouse has everything you need to know about the weekend-long event.

Headlining this year's event is The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, fresh off a Grand Championship performance at the Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.

"Q in the Lou" has become a significant national event and a testament to St. Louis' place in the world of BBQ.

"Q in the Lou"

Sunday, September 23

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kiener Plaza

500 Pine Street

Saint Louis, MO 63101

For more information, visit www.qinthelou.com.