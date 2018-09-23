× Two injured in separate weekend shootings

ST. LOUIS – Two men were injured late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in two separate shootings.

At 11:45 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 30’s was shot while stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of West Florissant and Shreve. After being shot, he drove to a nearby hospital. He was reported to be conscious and breathing but there is no further information at this time.

A 24-year-old man was shot a little before 1 a.m. Sunday. The shooting took place on Goodfellow and Selber Court. Police report that he was conscious and breathing.