Woman found dead in north St. Louis after shots fired at car, crash

ST. LOUIS -A woman was found dead in a crashed car in north St. Louis early Sunday morning. Residents where the incident occurred want to know when the violence will end.

The homicide happened in the 4200 block of Evans in the Vandeventer neighborhood. Witnesses say someone fired multiple gun shots at the victim’s burgundy Chrysler 300 that ultimately lead to a crash.

“Nobody wants to lose their love one to this violence. It's just unnecessary,” said one resident

Police have not released the victim’s name. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in the case should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

Two additional homicides Sunday are also being investigated in St. Louis. A man in his 20's was found shot to death at Marcus and Ashland at about 11:45 Sunday morning. Around 12:40pm, a woman was found shot to death at Taylor and St. Louis Avenue.